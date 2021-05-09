Covid-19 Surge: PM Modi Speaks To CMs Of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand

Amid coronavirus infections spiralling out of control across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, spoke to chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand to take stock of the pandemic situation in the four states.

The chief ministers briefed Modi on the efforts being taken by their governments to contain the spread of the virus in their states, sources told PTI.

Modi has regularly been conducting review meetings not just with chief ministers of different states but also with top medical officers.

Modi’s meet with the chief ministers comes in the backdrop of the country reporting 4,03,738 new Covid-19 infections and 4,092 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

Saturday’s death toll, however, was marginally less compared to that of Friday’s when the country reported a record 4,187 fatalities. The national death toll now stands at 2,42,362.

The latest addition of infections has pushed India’s total caseload to 2,22,96,414, according to Union health ministry data.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent, According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am today.

(With PTI inputs)

