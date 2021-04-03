Covid-19: India Logs 89,129 Fresh Infections, Highest Daily Spike In Six Months

India reported 89,129 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the last six-and-half-months. The new infections have pushed the country’s coronavirus caseload to 1.23 crore.

Of the total number of covid-19 cases registered so far, the active case tally stands at 6,58,909, while 1,15,69,241 people have recovered from the disease, the Union health ministry data stated.

India also reported the highest number of covid-19 fatalities on Friday since October 21. With 714 new fatalities, the country’s death toll rose to 1,64,110, officials said.

The latest jump in cases is the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was the lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and comprised 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,15,69,241, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.32 per cent, the health ministry data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20. The one-crore mark was breached on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to April 2 with 10,46,605 of them being tested on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

