COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 70-Lakh Mark

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The COVID-19 national recovery rate now stands at 86.17 per cent.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 70,53,806 with 74,383 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, as the death toll climbed to 1,08,334, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took another 16 days, for the tally to cross past the 30 lakh mark, while just 13 more days to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days. It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while only took 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh mark.

However, for the third day in a row the number of active cases have been reported below the 9 lakh mark. There are 8,67,496 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.30 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medial Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested up to October 10 with 10,78,544 samples being tested on Saturday. A total of 1,08,334 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 40,040 from Maharashtra followed by 10,187 from Tamil Nadu, 9,891 from Karnataka, 6,353 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,194 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,740 from Delhi, 5,563 from West Bengal, 3,798 from Punjab and 3,557 from Gujarat. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine