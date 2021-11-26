Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the central hall of the Indian Parliament on the Constitution Day of 2021. Accompanied by the president of India Ramnath Kovind, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and several other national leaders.

He began the speech remembering the hard work that the constituent Assembly do in the central hall of the parliament due to which, India got its constitution drafted. He remembered leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Prasad, Dr. BR Ambedkar, etc. and their contribution to the constitution of India.

The Prime Minister said, "26/11 sad day for us as enemies of country carried out terror incident in Mumbai: PM Modi at Constitution Day event in Parliament."

PM Modi then paid homage to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in line of duty during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

He said that the Constitutional spirit of India is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character: PM Modi at Constitution Day event in Parliament. PM Modi said, "Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit. If party is run for generations by a family and entire party system is with a family then that is the biggest problem for a healthy democracy."

The event, which was organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, was boycotted by opposition parties.

Modi, however, said the function was not organised by the government, but by an institution.

(With PTI Inputs)