Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while addressing the valedictory function of the Ganga Utsav on Wednesday said that keeping the Ganga clean is not just a mere project developed by the government, rather the society also needs to share the responsibility of keeping the Ganga clean.

He also added that everyone should think of themselves as the custodian of the environment.

"We have the role of custodian of this environment. We need to make it better and pass on to the next generation and not deteriorate it further. The society needs to think that cleaning the Ganga river is its responsibility and not just the government's job," he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said a lot of work towards cleaning the Ganga needs to be done.

"In the next three to four years, I am confident that the clean Ganga mission will be successful. As an Indian, I believe rejuvenating and cleaning the Ganga is the most crucial programme in the country.

"Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just general government work but a mission and the work done under it inspires us," he said.

The government celebrated the three-day 'Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2021' with a focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement and public participation towards the rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

(With PTI Inputs)