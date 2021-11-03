Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

According to the Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just general government work but a mission and the work done under it is inspirational.

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | PTI

Trending

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T15:42:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 3:42 pm

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while addressing the valedictory function of the Ganga Utsav on Wednesday said that keeping the Ganga clean  is not just a mere project developed by the government, rather the society also needs to share the responsibility of keeping the Ganga clean.

He also added that everyone should think of themselves as the custodian of the environment.

"We have the role of custodian of this environment. We need to make it better and pass on to the next generation and not deteriorate it further. The society needs to think that cleaning the Ganga river is its responsibility and not just the government's job," he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said a lot of work towards cleaning the Ganga needs to be done.

"In the next three to four years, I am confident that the clean Ganga mission will be successful. As an Indian, I believe rejuvenating and cleaning the Ganga is the most crucial programme in the country.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"Namami Gange (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is not just general government work but a mission and the work done under it inspires us," he said.

The government celebrated the three-day 'Ganga Utsav-The River Festival 2021' with a focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement and public participation towards the rejuvenation of the Ganga river. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gajendra Singh Shekhawat New Delhi Jal Shakti Minister National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Ganga Utsav National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Shot Gets Shelf Life Extension Up To 12 Months

Very Dangerous To Ask For Removal Of PM Modi's Photo From Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates: Kerala HC

Ahead Of PM Modi’s Kedarnath Visit, Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Preparations

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

NIA Arrests Bangladesh Based Terrorist In West Bengal

Odisha School Reopening: Classes VI, VII To Resume Soon

Pakistan Not Allowing Srinagar-Sharjah Flight In It's Territory Is Unfortunate: Omar Abdullah

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Is Education 'Service' Under Consumer Protection Act? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Rajasthan: BJP Lost Five Seats Out Of Seven In By-polls Since 2018

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

Covid-19 Stats Of India In Safe Zone Before Diwali, Active Cases At 252 Day Low

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Five Reasons Why National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Should Be Relooked

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement