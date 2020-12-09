December 09, 2020
Centre To Launch New Public Wi-Fi Network Under PM WANI Scheme

The Cabinet has also approved the installation of an undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband service to Lakshadweep islands.

PTI 09 December 2020
The government has approved a framework to instal public Wi-Fi networks throughout the country as part of the PM WANI scheme, communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

The PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) would unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country, Prasad said.

This would entail a completely new framework involving multiple elements-- Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers, the minister added.

"No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres," Prasad said.

The Cabinet has also approved the laying of undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep islands, he added.

