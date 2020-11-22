Centre Keen On Finding Solution To Goa Mining Issue: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The Centre is keen on finding a solution to the Goa mining issue as mining is a key economic activity in the state, Union mines minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Mining operations in Goa came to a halt in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases. "Goa government has submitted a representation. We are looking at various issues right now. I cannot comment much. But, as far as the sentiments of Goans are concerned, we are with them. We want to find out a solution to deal with the mining issue in the state," the minister told PTI. "It (mining) has been stopped after the Supreme Court's judgment. But, still, we are positively considering the request of the Goa government," Joshi said.

Mining dependents in Goa have also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention to protect the livelihoods of all those dependent on mining activities by granting permission to resume operations.

The present impasse of mining stoppage, coupled with Covid-19-induced challenges, has further worsened the situation for many locals with uncertainties over their livelihoods looming high, Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) President Puti Gaonkar said. The GMPF is an umbrella body of mining dependents in the state.

