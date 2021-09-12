CBI Arrests 7 People In Murder Case During Post Poll West Bengal Violence

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
The CBI has taken over the cases of alleged murder and rape incidents, reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Published: 12 Sep 2021, Updated: 12 Sep 2021 8:10 pm

Seven people have been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a Cooch Behar murder case during the post poll violence in West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the family of the victim Hardhan Roy had alleged that Arjun Munda had taken him to Rajaghora river on May 3, where he was found smeared in blood.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment, according to the FIR.

The CBI had arrested four persons on Saturday in connection with another murder case in Tufanganj reported during the violence.

It was alleged that on May 4 TMC supporters Sahinur Ahmed and Prosenjit were having dinner when four BJP supporters joined them. After the dinner, Sahinur and Prosenjit were attacked resulting in severe injuries.

They were dragged to a nearby maize field and left there. Prosenjit survived but Sahinur was found dead, the FIR said.

The CBI has taken over the cases on the instructions of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court that had entrusted to the agency the investigation of alleged murder and rape incidents reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal, they said.

The high court's directives came after a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee submitted a report on the violence in the state that followed the declaration of assembly election results on May 2 in which the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress humbled the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase contest. (With PTI inputs)

