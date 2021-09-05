Case Against Chhattisgarh CM’s Father For ‘Anti-Brahmin’ Remarks

The police have registered a case against Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father for his alleged defamatory comments against Brahmin community.

An official said the case was registered against Nand Kumar Baghel 75, for his remarks against Brahmin community.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by the 'Sarv Brahmin Samaj' against the CM’s father.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility),said an official.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM's father recently made an appeal to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said.

It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of making derogatory comments against Lord Ram, he said quoting the complaint.

The organisation also said a video of the purported comments of the CM's father was available on social media platforms, he added. (With PTI inputs)

