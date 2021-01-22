January 22, 2021
Corona
Busted! Two Held For Running Illegal Kidney Transplantation Racket in Noida

Noida Police arrested two persons, including a Bangladeshi citizen, for allegedly being involved in illegal kidney transplantation racket

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
Representational image
Outlook photo
2021-01-22T20:16:11+05:30

An illegal kidney transplantation racket has been busted in Noida which involved foreigners and Indian citizens along with the arrest of two persons, including a Bangladeshi citizen. The Noida Police added that while the Bangladeshi citizen was allegedly forced to donate his kidney, the Indian person had facilitated his travel and stay in the country. 

Following a complaint by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department, an FIR was lodged against five persons at the Phase 3 police station, shared Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central.

“Some people were brought in from Bangladesh in exchange for financial benefits but were involved in kidney transplants. Two people have been arrested in connection with the racket,” Chander said.

“We are investigating in detail how these foreigners were brought into the country and who else is involved in this racket. We are also verifying in detail the documents provided by these people,” the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Bangladeshi citizen Ahmed Sharif and Bazulhaq, a native of Siwan district in Bihar and currently living in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, police said.

The others booked in the case included a man who was supposed to be getting the kidney harvested illegally from Sharif, a Bangladeshi travel agent Abdul Mannan, and one more person, they said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents) besides the Foreigners Act, 1984, and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, police added.

With PTI inputs 

