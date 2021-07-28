July 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mumbai Building Collapse Causes Injury to Six People, Including A Fireman

Mumbai Building Collapse Causes Injury to Six People, Including A Fireman

The six injured persons were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital. Out of them, fireman Vishwas Rahate (51) was discharged after treatment.

Outlook Web Desk 28 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:23 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mumbai Building Collapse Causes Injury to Six People, Including A Fireman
Representational Image
PTI
Mumbai Building Collapse Causes Injury to Six People, Including A Fireman
outlookindia.com
2021-07-28T10:23:12+05:30

Collapse of a four-storey building in suburban Andheri shortly after midnight on Wednesday left six people injured, including a fireman, a fire brigade official said.

Ten people were trapped on the first and second floors of the building, who were rescured safely. 

According to the official statement, a portion on the north side of Mehta Babu Chawl near Salami hotel in Juhu Galli crashed around 12.30 am.

Five persons, including a senior citizen, from the building and a fireman from the rescue team were injured, the official said.

The six injured persons were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital. Out of them, fireman Vishwas Rahate (51) was discharged after treatment.

The five others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, a civic official said.

Currently, four fire engines are at the site and work of clearing the debris is on with the help of civic and police personnel, the fire brigade official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Three India-Based Enterprises Win UN's 'Best Small Businesses' Award In Global Competition

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai Building Collapse Fireman Injured Fire Brigade National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos