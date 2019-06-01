BM Khaitan, Veteran Industrialist, Dies At 92 In Kolkata

﻿
BM Khaitan had recently resigned as Chairman of the group's flagship companies, Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel, citing his old age. He became Chairman Emeritus for both the companies.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2019
2019-06-01T12:27:20+0530

Veteran industrialist and Williamson Magor Group patriarch Brij Mohan Khaitan died on Saturday at his residence in Kolkata. He was 92.

He was suffering from old-age ailments, according to company sources.

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences.

"Saddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Khaitan had recently resigned as Chairman of the group's flagship companies, Eveready Industries and McLeod Russel, citing his old age. He became Chairman Emeritus for both the companies.

IANS

