BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, Who Tested Covid Positive, Dies; PM Modi, MP CM Condole

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, died at a hospital in Gurugram. He was 69.

The six-term MP, who was suffering from Covid-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said.

His last rites will be performed at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday, his son Harshvardhan Chauhan said.

The leader started his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council and was later elected as a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the Khandwa MP. Taking to Twitter, the PM posted: “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

In the meantime, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP has lost an ideal worker and a dedicated leader.

"Nandu Bhaiya, the popular public leader, left all of us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, a skilled organiser and a dedicated leader. It is a personal loss for me," tweeted Chouhan.

The MP CM also planted a sapling in the memory of the late BJP MP at Smart City Park in Shyamala Hills.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and state Congress chief Kamal Nath too condoled the death of the MP.

He was an MLA from 1985 to 1996. He was elected as the Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine