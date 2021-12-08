Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash | 'Hoping For His Safety': Rahul Gandhi, Others Share Prayers On Twitter

On Wednesday, a chopper carrying top defence officials including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district. According to reports, four bodies have been recovered from the crash site. However, the condition of Rawat is not yet known.

Even as more developments continue to be reported from Cunnoor where the crash occurred, politicians and leaders have started reacting to the news on social media.

From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to several state chief ministers tweeted their prayers and well wishes for Rawat and those on-board. While reports about the occupants of the flight are notyet confirmed, Gandhi's tweet suggested that Rawat's family was also on board the flight.

Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee was also among those to convey her concern. The West Bengal Chief Minister reportedly stopped an administrative review meeting mid-way after she got news of General Rawat's chopper crash.

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

I am shocked to learn that an Army helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat Ji and 13 others has crashed in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with those who were onboard. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 8, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his prayers. "V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety," he said.

Official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the crash.

