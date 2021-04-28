Banks To Remain Shut For 12 Days In May 2021; Check Full List

All public and private sector banks across India will remain closed for up to 12 days in May 2021, including weekends and festivals. On the occasion of Eid-UI-Fitra, banks in most of the states will remain closed on May 14, 2021. Besides, banks will observe holidays on May 1, May 7, May 13, May 14 and May 26 on account of Labour Day, Jumat-ul-Vida, Id-Ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Buddha Pournima, respectively. But since holidays vary from state to state banks will not be closed for all 5 days in all states.

Check the full list of holidays here:

Bank Holiday Alert: Festivals in May 2021

May 1 – Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 7- Jumat-ul-Vida

May 13- Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)

May 14- Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 26- Buddha Pournima

On May 1, banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar will remain operational.

On May 7, except for Jammu and Shimla, banks in all other states will remain open.

On May 13, banks in all start will function except for that in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 14, banks in most of the states will remain closed, except in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On May 26, banks in Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram will remain functional.

