'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

From December 2020, Indian farmers launched protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ruled government over three contentious farm bills, that aimed at bringing amendments to the agricultural sector. The protest that went through the entire 2021, before it was called off in December, was sustained by numerous camps, tractors and farmers assembled at the Singhu and Tikri borders in North India. As time welcomes new dawn, a tribute to the farmers' agitation through the eyes of a poet.

The hearth, disassembled,

still hosts the heart burning on.

A sage sits on his knees,

stoops to gather the last rites.

One handbill, torn and wet, flies

away with the word 'Wrong',

and he crumples another until

the word 'Right' remains on top

of the diamond facets.