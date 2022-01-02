Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

The farmers' protest that went through the entire 2021 was sustained by numerous camps, tractors, and deaths. As time welcomes new dawn, a tribute to the farmers' agitation through the eyes of a poet.

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest

Trending

'At The End of A Protest': A Poem On Farmers' Protest
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T11:15:14+05:30
Kushal Poddar

Kushal Poddar

More stories from Kushal Poddar
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:15 am

From December 2020, Indian farmers launched protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ruled government over three contentious farm bills, that aimed at bringing amendments to the agricultural sector. The protest that went through the entire 2021, before it was called off in December, was sustained by numerous camps, tractors and farmers assembled at the Singhu and Tikri borders in North India. As time welcomes new dawn, a tribute to the farmers' agitation through the eyes of a poet.  


The hearth, disassembled,
still hosts the heart burning on.
A sage sits on his knees,
stoops to gather the last rites.

One handbill, torn and wet, flies
away with the word 'Wrong',
and he crumples another until
the word 'Right' remains on top
of the diamond facets.

In trucks, pick-ups, and tractors
the tired pilgrimage dissipates.
The sage lights up a crude cigarette.
Zephyr dust-fogs the details -
except the red dot burning
in and out, out and in.

(Kushal Poddar, the former editor of ‘Words Surfacing’, has authored eight books. His works have been translated into eleven languages.)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Kushal Poddar New Delhi Farmers Killed National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Atleast 1 More Person Trapped Under Debris In Haryana's Dadam Mining Site

Over 5 Lakh Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham In Record Footfall

Centre Likely To Raise Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore In Upcoming Budget Session

J-K: Vaishno Devi University Shuts Down After 13 Students Test Covid Positive

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 28 Injured After Bus Falls Into River In Alirajpur District

Delhi's Air Quality Recorded At 'Very Poor' Category On Sunday

India Has Reported Over 1,500 Omicron Cases So Far: Govt

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

Newsflash: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Address Media On Covid-19 Situation

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

'Will Fight Election From Wherever Party Says': CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of UP Polls

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement