Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Another Senior Leader Resigns In Blow To NC

The National Conference (NC) has suffered yet another setback in Jammu as senior leader Anil Dhar resigned from the party, blaming its leadership for allegedly holding former governor Jagmohan responsible for the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990.

Another Senior Leader Resigns In Blow To NC

Trending

Another Senior Leader Resigns In Blow To NC
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T10:20:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 10:20 am

Dhar also objected to the recent statements of NC leadership with "communal overtones and bias against Hindus".


Dhar, who was earlier NC's vice-provincial president of the Jammu region, announced the decision to quit the party on Monday night.


"I regret to point out that leadership of NC has lost interest in the cause of Kashmiri Pandits. This was recently highlighted when the leadership of NC recently said the then Governor Jagmohan was responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus," he said.

Related Stories

Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Additional Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir Valley | Political Parties 'Shocked'


"This is contrary to the fact that it was Pakistan and its proxies, which still continue to be responsible for exodus of KPs from the Valley", he said.


"Various statements and utterances do not instill confidence among Kashmiri Hindus, who have faced worst kind of genocide, persecution and mayhem during the past three decades, he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


"In fact, the latest statements of (NC vice president) Omar Abdullah reflect communal overtones and give a feeling of bias against the Hindus", he said.


He said he has lost faith in the NC due to such remarks.


"In view of all of this, I have lost faith in the National Conference and as such I resign from basic membership of the party as well as all the posts held by me after serving party for the past 30 years", Dhar said in a letter to NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Farooq Abdullah Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Arunachal Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases, Three Recoveries

Arunachal Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases, Three Recoveries

Jammu And Kashmir: PDD Employees Call Off Their Strike; Relief To Valley’s Masses Facing Sub Zero Temperatures

Delhi Reels Under Cold Wave; Air Quality Index ‘Very Poor’

Meet 10 Parents Who Want Schools To Reopen Despite Omicron Scare

Draft Recommendation Of Delimitation Commission Divisive, Unacceptable: Tarigami

Lucknow Drone Show: UP Govt Deploys 500 Drones For Show On India's Freedom Struggle

Politicians Condemn Golden Temple 'Sacrilege': Who Said What

J&K Continues To Be In Darkness As Power Employees Strike Enters Fourth Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from India

New Year Bonanza: Himachal Announces 15-20% Pay Hike For Govt Employees Ahead Of State Polls In 2022

New Year Bonanza: Himachal Announces 15-20% Pay Hike For Govt Employees Ahead Of State Polls In 2022

Over Rs 13,000 Crore Recovered From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

Over Rs 13,000 Crore Recovered From Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Five Ministers To Discuss Ties With Central Asian Countries

PM Modi Holds Meeting With Five Ministers To Discuss Ties With Central Asian Countries

Read More from Outlook

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Cold Wave Grips North India: Dal Lake Freezes In J&K And Sub-Zero Nights In Rajasthan

Outlook Web Desk / The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 3.2 degrees Celcius, five notches below normal. The cold wave is likely to continue till Wednesday, as per IMD.

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

ACT Hockey Semis: India Start Favourites Against Japan

Outlook Web Bureau / Defending champions India had defeated Japan 6-0 during the round-robin stages of Asian Champions Trophy.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Advertisement