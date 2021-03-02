March 02, 2021
Corona
TMC Leader Jitendra Tiwari Joins BJP As Exodus Continues

I have joined the BJP as I want to work for the development of the state, said Jitendra Tiwari after joining the party

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2021
Two-time party MLA from Pandabeswar in Paschim Barddhaman district and former Asansol mayor, Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP amid an exodus from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), ahead of assembly polls in West Bengal.

Earlier, Tiwari rebelled against the TMC leadership but had mellowed down after the BJP refused to admit him into the party in December. However, he has now joined the saffron camp in the presence of party state chief Dilip Ghosh at a programme in Sreerampur in Hooghly district.

"I have joined the BJP as I want to work for the development of the state. In TMC, it was no longer possible to work for the party," he said after joining the saffron party.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

With PTI Inputs

