July 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  All Is Well: BJP Quashes 'Rumours' Of Upset MLAs Ahead of Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony

All Is Well: BJP Quashes 'Rumours' Of Upset MLAs Ahead of Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony

Within party lines, however, reports suggest that some may not be happy with the appointment of Dhami as CM.

Outlook Web Desk 04 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
All Is Well: BJP Quashes 'Rumours' Of Upset MLAs Ahead of Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony
BJP MLAs unhappy with appointment of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand CM?
All Is Well: BJP Quashes 'Rumours' Of Upset MLAs Ahead of Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2021-07-04T17:02:02+05:30

Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to swear in as the 11th and youngest CM of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The two-time Bharatiya Janta Party MLA from Khatima will replace former CM Tirath Singh Rawat following the latter's dramatic resignation on Friday.

Within party lines, however, reports suggest that some may not be happy with the appointment of Dhami as CM. 

According to reports, several BJP MLAs including Uttarakhand BJP Chief Madan Kaushik expressed their reservations against Dhami. Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj was also reportedly miffed with the development.

On Sunday, however, the party denied such reports. Madan Kaushik told the media, "All is well within the party and everyone will attend the swearing-in," NDTV reported. Others such as state minister Bansidhar Bhagat dismissed the alleged objections put forth by MLAs as rumours.

The statement, however, came after reports that other BJP ministers and leaders were trying to convince the upset MLAs.

Meanwhile, Dhami is set to be sworn in as CM of Uttarakhand with his oath-taking ceremony scheduled to begin at 5 pm on Sunday.  The ceremony will take place in Raj Bhavan and will also mark the swearing-in of all the ministers in the state Cabinet.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Kejriwal, Sidhu Bats For 300 Units Free Electricity In Punjab

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP Dehra Dun Uttarakhand National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos