All Is Well: BJP Quashes 'Rumours' Of Upset MLAs Ahead of Uttarakhand CM Oath Ceremony

Uttarakhand’s new Chief Minister-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to swear in as the 11th and youngest CM of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The two-time Bharatiya Janta Party MLA from Khatima will replace former CM Tirath Singh Rawat following the latter's dramatic resignation on Friday.

Within party lines, however, reports suggest that some may not be happy with the appointment of Dhami as CM.

According to reports, several BJP MLAs including Uttarakhand BJP Chief Madan Kaushik expressed their reservations against Dhami. Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj was also reportedly miffed with the development.

On Sunday, however, the party denied such reports. Madan Kaushik told the media, "All is well within the party and everyone will attend the swearing-in," NDTV reported. Others such as state minister Bansidhar Bhagat dismissed the alleged objections put forth by MLAs as rumours.

The statement, however, came after reports that other BJP ministers and leaders were trying to convince the upset MLAs.

Meanwhile, Dhami is set to be sworn in as CM of Uttarakhand with his oath-taking ceremony scheduled to begin at 5 pm on Sunday. The ceremony will take place in Raj Bhavan and will also mark the swearing-in of all the ministers in the state Cabinet.

