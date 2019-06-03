﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ajit Doval Appointed As NSA For Second Term, Elevated To Cabinet Minister Rank

Ajit Doval Appointed As NSA For Second Term, Elevated To Cabinet Minister Rank

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Ajit Doval's appointment with effect from May 31, 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 03 June 2019
Ajit Doval Appointed As NSA For Second Term, Elevated To Cabinet Minister Rank
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval
File Photo
Ajit Doval Appointed As NSA For Second Term, Elevated To Cabinet Minister Rank
outlookindia.com
2019-06-03T14:54:15+0530

Ajit Doval was Monday appointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA) for a second consecutive term and elevated to the rank of Union Cabinet Minister, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment with effect from May 31, 2019, it said.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister.

"During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister," the order said.

Doval was appointed as the NSA in May 2014 in the rank of Minister of State.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ajit Doval Delhi National Security Advisor Cabinet & Council of Ministers National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : A Brief Look Back At The Various Generations Of The Supercar-Smoking BMW M5
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters