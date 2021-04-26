Agra Woman Gangraped While Catering For Wedding

A cook in Agra was gangraped by a confectioner and his friends, officials said on Monday adding that one of the accused has been detained.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when the woman was involved in catering for a wedding.

The woman, who is in her mid-thirties, became unconscious after the assault and was rushed to a nearby police post, officials said.

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint made by her husband.

"She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment,” Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta told PTI adding that the case is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

