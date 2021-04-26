April 26, 2021
Poshan
Agra Woman Gangraped While Catering For Wedding

The victim was gangraped by a confectioner and his friends, officials said adding that one of the accused has been detained

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
A cook in Agra was gangraped by a confectioner and his friends, officials said
Representational Image
2021-04-26T16:21:38+05:30

A cook in Agra was gangraped by a confectioner and his friends, officials said on Monday adding that one of the accused has been detained.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday, when the woman was involved in catering for a wedding.

The woman, who is in her mid-thirties, became unconscious after the assault and was rushed to a nearby police post, officials said.

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint made by her husband.

"She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment,” Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta told PTI adding that the case is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

