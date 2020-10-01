After Hathras Horror, Yet Another Dalit Woman Gang-Raped In UP

Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, another Dalit woman died in Balrampur district of UP, while being rushed to a hospital after being raped by two men.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her. The woman's parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo inserted in her hand, that’s normally used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, the police said.

The SP said that even as her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on the way. The victim’s parents have alleged that their daughter was gang-raped SP Verma said late on Wednesday night. Acting on the parents' complaint, police have identified and arrested two accused in the case.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has called for immediate action. "After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences! The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately #Balrampur... #NoMoreBJP," Yadav said in a tweet.

