Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Responds To CBI Summons; Asks Agency To Visit Home On Feb 23



TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira Banerjee on Monday responded to the CBI's summons in connection with the alleged coal pilferage scam and asked the investigation agency to send its team to her residence for examination on Tuesday, officials said.

A team of CBI officials had visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday to deliver the summons but Rujira was not present. After the visit, CBI asked Rujira to join the probe.

Responding to the summons on Monday, Rujira asked the CBI team to visit her residence between 11 am and 3 pm on Tuesday.

"Though I am unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation, you may visit my residence as per your convenience between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, i.e. 23 February, 2021," she said in her letter to CBI.

"You are requested to kindly inform me your schedule," she said.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI visited the residence of Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in Kolkata on Monday to examine her in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials said.

Two women officers of the CBI are examining Gambhir at her residence after a notice was served to her on Sunday, they said.

Gambhir is the sister of Abhishek's wife Rujira Banerjee who told the CBI earlier in the day that she will be available for examination in connection with the case at her residence in Harish Mukherjee Road between 11 am to 3 pm on February 23, they added.



With PTI Inputs

