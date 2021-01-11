96 People Infected With UK-Variant Of Coronavirus In India: Health Ministry

As many as 96 people in India have tested positive for the UK-variant of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. While the number of daily Covid-19 cases has been steadily declining in India, the number of people being infected with the mutant strain has seen a marginal increase during the last week.

The number of people infected with the mutant strain stood at 58 on Tuesday, 82 on Wednesday and rose to 90 on Saturday.

Those infected with the new strain have been placed under quarantine in single-room isolation facilities at designated healthcare facilities, the health ministry said adding that all their close contacts and fellow travellers have also been traced and put under quarantine.

The situation is being monitored and regular advice is being given to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories, the health ministry added.

The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

(With PTI inputs)

