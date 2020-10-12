32-Year-Old Man Held For Flashing At Minor Girl In Delhi

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly flashing at a minor girl in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

Police said they received information on Saturday around 4.30 pm that a man from BSES had come to install an electric meter at the girl's house.

"Police reached the spot with a woman officer. The complainant stated that her six-year-old daughter was standing near a door at their house where a man from BSES had allegedly flashed at her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On her statement, a case under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused, a resident of Hauz Rani area in south Delhi, has been arrested, police said.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against such acts and all incidents of transgression are dealt with promptly and very strictly," a BSES spokesperson said.

"In this deplorable incident, taking immediate action, the service of the accused has been terminated by his employer. The accused was working for a contractor and full co-operation is being provided in police investigations in this case," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine