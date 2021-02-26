25 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amethi

In a road mishap on Friday, over 25 passengers were injured after a private double decker bus overturned near Mishrauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said

The accident took place on Thursday night. Nearly 65 passengers were boarded in the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh at the time of accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musafirkhana, Manoj Kumar Yadav, said.

The driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident, police said

While two passengers with serious injuries have been referred to the Trauma Centre at Lucknow, others are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Jagdishpur.

With PTI Inputs

