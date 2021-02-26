February 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  25 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amethi

25 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amethi

The accident took place on Thursday night after the driver fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
25 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amethi
Representational Image
25 Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amethi
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T11:18:49+05:30

In a road mishap on Friday, over 25 passengers were injured after a private double decker bus overturned near Mishrauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said

The accident took place on Thursday night. Nearly 65 passengers were boarded in the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Azamgarh at the time of accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musafirkhana, Manoj Kumar Yadav, said.

The driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel leading to the accident, police said

While two passengers with serious injuries have been referred to the Trauma Centre at Lucknow, others are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Jagdishpur.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Police Lodge FIR After Vehicle With Explosives Found Near Mukesh Ambani's House

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amethi Bus Accident National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos