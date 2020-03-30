March 30, 2020
Poshan
175 People From Nizamuddin Being Tested For Covid-19; Police To Register FIR Against Maulana

People started showing symptoms of coronavirus infection after a gathering of around 200 people was organised without permission from authorities

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2020
Police cordoned off an area in Delhi's Nizamuddin where a religious gathering of over 200 people was held
Outlook / Jitender Gupta
2020-03-30T21:58:39+0530
The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has asked police to register an FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin, as several people showed symptoms of coronavirus infection after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago.

"It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizammuddin Markaz violated Coronavirus Lockdown conditions and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment," the Government said. 

The Delhi Police had earlier cordoned off the area where a gathering of around 200 people was organised without permission from authorities.

Photo: Outlook/Jitender Gupta

"After we learnt that such an event was organised, we served notice to them for violating prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed owing to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus," a senior police official said.

"Several people have been taken to hospital after they showed symptoms of coronavirus and are being tested," the official said.

Authorities are now testing a group of 175 people from the area for coronavirus infection in different hospitals, NDTV reported. This is the single largest group being tested together for suspected infection of Covid-19. Around 2,000 people have also been put under quarantine in the congested locality in South Delhi district.

Photo: Outlook/Jitender Gupta

Earlier this month, Delhi Government had banned religious, social, cultural and political gatherings as well as protests comprising more than 50 people till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Photo: Outlook/Jitender Gupta

Nationwide restrictions were also imposed on the movement of people for 21 days from Wednesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police have been using drones for surveillance in order to check any violations.

(With PTI inputs)

