October 02, 2020
Corona
10 Quotes That Define The Mahatma

A dhoti, shawl and smile – Mahatma Gandhi epitomizes the ideal of non-violence and simplicity as a way of life. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as ‘Bapu,’ played a key role in the Independence of India, and his birthday October 2 is commemorated as ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ in India and International Day of Non Violence worldwide.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 October 2020
2020-10-02T12:15:09+05:30
As India celebrates his 151st Birth Anniversary, here are 10 quotes on subjects ranging from education, self-reliance, truth and of course non-violence from one of the world’s most powerful social reformers.


1. Be the change you want to see in the world

2. An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind

3. It is easy to stand in the crowd, but it takes courage to stand alone.

4. Education which does not mould character is absolutely worthless

5. For me every ruler is alien, who defies public opinion

6. In a gentle way, you can shake the world

7. I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet

8. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

9. There is no happiness like truth, no misery like untruth

10. Without Action, You aren’t going anywhere

 

