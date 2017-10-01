India, China Annual Ceremonial Border Meet Cancelled As Beijing Didn't Send Invite

The annual ceremonial border personnel meeting (BPM) between India and China has been cancelled off after Beijing did not send an invite for the meet.

The meeting was to be hosted by China at the five designated BPM points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The five meeting points are at Kibithoo (Arunachal), Spanngur Gap at Chusul (Ladakh), Bum-La near Tawang (Arunachal) and Nathu-La (Sikkim) and at Daulat Beg Oldie in northern Ladakh.

Indian and Chinese troops had exchanged sweets during the last such meeting held on on August 15.

This comes after the two countries had ended the 73-day military stand-off in Doklam.

This move of Beijing is contrary to China's Ambassador to India, Luo Zhaohui's, statement that the time is right for both India and China to "turn a new chapter" in ties and "dance together".

Making an indirect reference to the 73-day-long military standoff on the Doklam Plateau in Bhutan, Ambassador Zhaohui made a strong pitch for renewing India-China ties by using an idiom that both "India and China should make one plus one eleven".

Speaking on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China, Ambassador Zhaohui said, "We should turn the old page and start a new chapter with the same pace and same direction." (ANI)