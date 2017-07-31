The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:05 pm National

Income Tax Returns Deadline Extended, New Last Date To Be Announced Soon

On Saturday, the CBDT denied reports that there will be an extension of the last date (July 31).
Outlook Web Bureau
Income Tax Returns Deadline Extended, New Last Date To Be Announced Soon
PTI File Photo
Income Tax Returns Deadline Extended, New Last Date To Be Announced Soon
outlookindia.com
2017-07-31T15:10:01+0530

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the deadline for  income tax returns after the system  was overloaded. The new deadline will soon be notified by the government. The department has already received over 2 crore returns filed electronically, according to NDTV.

On Saturday, the CBDT denied  reports that there will be an extension of the last date (July 31).

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier this month, to render better services to taxpayers and reduce grievances, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched the taxpayers service module and mobile app 'Aaykar Setu'.

"This is an important step forward by the CBDT for several reasons, out of which the principle reason being technology. This app is designed to help discharge any queries of the citizens without any external help," said Jaitley while addressing the reporters at the launch in New Delhi.

Details are awaited...

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Income Tax Raid National Reportage
Next Story : State Bank Of India Cuts Interest Rates On Savings Account With Balance Upto Rs 1 Crore
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters