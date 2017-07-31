Income Tax Returns Deadline Extended, New Last Date To Be Announced Soon

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the deadline for income tax returns after the system was overloaded. The new deadline will soon be notified by the government. The department has already received over 2 crore returns filed electronically, according to NDTV.

On Saturday, the CBDT denied reports that there will be an extension of the last date (July 31).

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier this month, to render better services to taxpayers and reduce grievances, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley launched the taxpayers service module and mobile app 'Aaykar Setu'.

"This is an important step forward by the CBDT for several reasons, out of which the principle reason being technology. This app is designed to help discharge any queries of the citizens without any external help," said Jaitley while addressing the reporters at the launch in New Delhi.

Details are awaited...