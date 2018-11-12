India's chase against Pakistan during their ICC Women's World T20 Group B match at Guyana on Sunday started with the scoreboard already reading ten for no loss even before openers Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana faced a ball.

For many fans, it was one of those moments which needed extra reading and research. Here's what really transpired.

Match officials served Pakistan with two penalties of five runs each for running onto the danger part of the wicket. The first instance happened in the 18th over when Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar were at the crease.

It happened again during the final over of the first innings when Nahida Khan and Sidra Nawaz were trying to steal a single off the last ball.

Then, there was also a deduction of runs from Pakistan's total. Pakistan made 135 but given only as a result of the breaching the rule.

So, what the rule the says?

The particular rule which deals with this infringement is 41.14 under the 'Unfair Play', sub-section 'Batsman damaging the pitch'.

It reads:

41.14.1 It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batsman will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.

41.14.2 If either batsman causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in 41.15, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler’s end umpire shall then

- warn both batsmen that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform each incoming batsman.

- inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred.

41.14.3 If there is any further instance of avoidable damage to the pitch by any batsman in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence.

The bowler’s end umpire shall

- disallow all runs to the batting side

- return any not out batsman to his/her original end

- signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable.

- award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side.

- award any other 5-run Penalty that is applicable except for Penalty runs under Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

- Inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of the reason for this action.

The umpires together shall report the occurrence as soon as possible after the match to the Executive of the offending side and to any Governing Body responsible for the match, who shall take such action as is considered appropriate against the captain, any other individuals concerned and, if appropriate, the team.

India eventually won the match by seven wickets with six balls to spare as veteran Mithali Raj scored 56 off 47 balls with the help of seven fours.