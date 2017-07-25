Hurriyat Urges China To Mediate To Resolve Kashmir Issue After NIA Arrests 7 Separatists

A day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested seven separatist leaders, the Hurriyat Conference on Tuesday invoked China and Iran, and said both countries call Kashmir a disputed state. It urged them to mediate to resolve Kashmir issue.

“The United Nations, international community, including the US, China, Iran, Turkey and OIC are witness the fact that Kashmir is a disputed state and yet to be resolved as per resolutions accepted at the UNO,” the Hurriyat Conference said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

Advertisement opens in new window

A Hurriyat Conference spokesman said the NIA was being used as “a war weapon against leadership.”

READ ALSO: Hurriyat’s Bandh Call In Valley Receives Mixed Response, BJP Hails Kashmiris

Referring to the state government led by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Hurriyat said: “Local henchmen are facilitating these arbitrary measures against the leadership.”

The Hurriyat also said the raids on the houses of its leaders and activists were “pre-planned psychological crackdown” to make its leaders surrender and stop voicing the sentiments of Kashmiris.

“Indian agencies under well thought out plan are desperate to malign and defame our sacred movement, but these inhuman, immoral and undemocratic tactics will not deter pro-freedom people from advocating their just cause”, it said in the statement.

The Hurriyat accused the government of pursuing repressive policy in Jammu and Kashmir. It sought intervention of international community, including China and Iran. “We hope that these forces would fulfill their obligations and resolve the issue, so that way and means are explored to make an end to war euphoria and prevailing uncertainty in subcontinent,” the Hurriyat said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Last week, Long Xingchun, director at the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University, wrote in the Global Times -- referring to the ongoing Doklam stand-off -- a "third country's" army could enter into Kashmir on Pakistan's request, using the "same logic" the Indian Army used to stop the Chinese military from constructing a road in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector on behalf of Bhutan.

"Even if India were requested to defend Bhutan's territory, this could only be limited to its established territory, not the disputed area," he wrote.

This was followed by China saying it was willing to play a "constructive role" in improving relations between India and Pakistan, especially after the increased hostility along the Line of Control.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said India and Pakistan are important South Asian countries, but the "situation in Kashmir has attracted the attention of the international community".

India rejected the offer and insisted talks will only take place with Pakistan without the intervention of another nation about cross border terrorism.