﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador Of UNICEF India

Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador Of UNICEF India

Hailing from Nagaon district, Das clinched a gold medal in Women's 4x400 metre relay event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2018
Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador Of UNICEF India
PTI Photos
Hima Das Appointed First Youth Ambassador Of UNICEF India
outlookindia.com
2018-11-15T08:27:16+0530

Asian Games gold-medallist sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as the first ever youth ambassador of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) India.

The name of the woman athlete from Assam was announced by the world organisation in a tweet on Wednesday eveing coinciding with the Children's Day celebrated on November 14 commemorating the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday.

"I'm honoured to be chosen as Unicef India's Youth Ambassador, and I hope I will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams," Das responded.

Hailing from Nagaon district, Das clinched a gold medal in Women's 4x400 metre relay event at the 2018 Asian Games. She also won a silver in the Women's 400m Race event.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hima Das Delhi Sports National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No Sovereign Guarantee Given By France On Rafale Deal: Government Tells SC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters