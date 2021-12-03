Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

High Court Directs Meghalaya Government Not To Implement Its Entry And Exit Regulations For Outsider

“The challenge here is to the validity of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 and the possible draconian manner in which it may be implemented as appropriately apprehended by the petitioners,” the order said.

High Court Directs Meghalaya Government Not To Implement Its Entry And Exit Regulations For Outsider
Pictured above is the National People's Party in Meghalaya. | PTI Photo

Trending

High Court Directs Meghalaya Government Not To Implement Its Entry And Exit Regulations For Outsider
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T20:01:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 8:01 pm

The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state government not to implement its entry and exit regulations for outsiders into the state. The state government has set up several check gates across the state under the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, which made it mandatory for non-residents to register at the check gates.

Although the state government referred to Article 19(5) of the Constitution while drawing up the Act, the grounds on which entry to or movement within the state may be regulated have not been spelt out in the impugned statute or any rules framed thereunder, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh observed on Thursday.

Article 19(5) grants the government the power to impose reasonable restrictions upon the freedom to move freely throughout the territory of India and the freedom to reside or settle in any part of the territory of the country in the interest of the general public or the protection of the interests of any Scheduled Tribe.

“The challenge here is to the validity of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 and the possible draconian manner in which it may be implemented as appropriately apprehended by the petitioners,” the order said.

In her petition, Ibanhunlang Nongkynrih had submitted that the gates have been set up at several points for checks to be conducted on persons seeking to enter the state without any objective parameters being set down for denying entry or regulating the movement of any citizen of the country in the state.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The petitioner had also said that such check-posts may be “impermissible” and the exercise of authority thereat may be “wholly arbitrary”. “It is made clear that the apparent omnibus charter conferred by the impugned statute without indicating any parameters for restricting or regulating the entry or movement of Indian citizens into and within the state may be not exercised,” it said. 

The order stated that since the state counsel had sought time to obtain instructions as to whether any rules may be put in place under the statute to provide cogent and reasonable grounds, “let the matter stand over for some time”. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 2, next.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Meghalaya High Court General Public Petition Citizenship
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement