21 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:39 pm National

Haryana: Over 18,000 Deprived Of Pension In August As Aadhaar Were Incorrect Or Not Linked

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-Sanjay Rawat/Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2017-09-21T16:40:41+0530

Over 18,000 people in Haryana did not get their pensions for August as they had submitted incorrect Aadhaar numbers or not linked the cards to welfare schemes, a senior official said today.

The Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment department has directed officials to update and correct data of 18,846 beneficiaries under various social security schemes in Bhiwani and Chakri Dadri districts, Deputy Commissioner Anshaj Singh said.

The officer said Aadhaar numbers submitted by 5,935 beneficiaries were found to be incorrect; 4,324 people had not linked it with the schemes and 2,288 had provided numbers of cards issued in a different region.

"Duplicate cards were found in 6,299 cases. Pensions for August have been stopped as some claimants had provided incorrect Aadhaar numbers or had linked cards issued in a different region. Some even had multiple Aadhaar cards," the deputy commissioner said.

The authorities confirmed that pensions would be released after corrections are made.

"The data will be rectified by September 31 and beneficiaries can submit details in this regard till October 31," he said.

Pensions for 41,000 beneficiaries were also stopped in Jind, reports said.

Social welfare officer Saroj said that people have been asked to submit their Aadhaar details at offices at the village and block level.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Haryana Pension Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card National

