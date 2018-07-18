Three Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Greater Noida

An under-construction building collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village on Tuesday evening. Three bodies have been retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.

According to the reports, three people, including the builder and his two associates, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have recovered three bodies. Their identity is still unknown. Three of them were either working as security guards or as labours. The rescue operation will take some more time. We have called big machines for the same. Also, we have arrested three people in the case," Inspector General, Meerut, Ram Kumar told ANI.

#WATCH: Dog squad has been deployed at the building collapse spot in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village. 4 NDRF teams are present. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/yAxiXATHNB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018

Two under-construction buildings collapsed in the village under Bisrakh police station limits here on Tuesday night.

So far three bodies have been recovered while several people are feared trapped under the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials are conducting the search operation.

Soon after the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the District Magistrate to follow up with the National Disaster Response Force team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.

Meanwhile, State's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took note of the incident and assured the residents that the government will make all efforts to rescue the victims.

"There has been news of building collapse in Greater Noida. There is a possibility of some family members being trapped in the debris of the building. The District Administration and the NDRF team has been sent for relief and rescue work. Our government is with kin of victims," said Maurya.

ANI