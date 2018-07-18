The Website
18 July 2018 National

Goa Bans Fish Import Till July-End Amid Formalin Scare

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
outlookindia.com
2018-07-18T14:40:30+0530

The Goa government on Wednesday banned fish import till July end as the state was hit by formalin scare.

"Instructions would be issued at Goa's borders not to allow fish-laden trucks from outside the state," Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters here.

The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said.

The move comes after the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had earlier confirmed the the presence of the organic compound in fish imported from other states.

The agency, however, had later said the toxic chemical -- used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries -- was "on par" with its naturally-occurring levels in the sampled fishes and there was no added amount of it.

The chief minister said the ban, imposed under the Food and Drugs Administration Act, would eliminate all fears of the presence of formalin content in fish.

"Local fish is available in enough quantity for consumption. The ban on fishing will be lifted on August 1. There will be no issue after that," he said, directing regular checks of fruits and vegetables.

If any preservatives were found in food items, they would also be banned, he added.

(PTI)

