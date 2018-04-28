The Website
28 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:48 pm National

Gadchiroli Encounter: Another Naxal Body Recovered From Indravati River, Death Toll Rises To 40

Outlook Web Bureau
Gadchiroli Encounter: Another Naxal Body Recovered From Indravati River, Death Toll Rises To 40
Gadchiroli Encounter: Another Naxal Body Recovered From Indravati River, Death Toll Rises To 40
Days after an encounter broke out between the Naxals and security forces in the jungles of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, one more body of a Naxal was recovered from Indravati River on Saturday, taking the death toll to 40.

On April 25, two bodies were recovered.

In the encounter that began on April 20, 31 Naxals were killed, and six more were killed in Jimalgatta forest area the next day.

Said to be the biggest encounter in Maharashtra yet, several bodies have been recovered from different locations in the district, in the last four days.

The encounter first broke out in Etapalli's Boriya forest area after a team of Maharashtra Police's C-60 commandos, following specific inputs, was dispatched to the area.

(ANI)

