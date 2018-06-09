The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 June 2018 Last Updated at 3:05 pm National

4 Criminals Killed In Encounter Between Delhi Police And Rajesh Bharti Gang In Chhatarpur Area

Three police personnel also sustained injuries.
Outlook Web Bureau
4 Criminals Killed In Encounter Between Delhi Police And Rajesh Bharti Gang In Chhatarpur Area
Representative Image
4 Criminals Killed In Encounter Between Delhi Police And Rajesh Bharti Gang In Chhatarpur Area
outlookindia.com
2018-06-09T15:15:48+0530

Four suspected criminals carrying rewards on their head were shot dead, while one sustained injuries in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special cell in Chhatarpur area. Six police personnel also sustained injuries.

The accused, suspected to be members of the Rajesh Bharti gang, were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died, the official said.

Details are awaited...

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall To Become First Sikh Soldier To Wear Turban For Trooping The Colour Ceremony In UK
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters