4 Criminals Killed In Encounter Between Delhi Police And Rajesh Bharti Gang In Chhatarpur Area

Four suspected criminals carrying rewards on their head were shot dead, while one sustained injuries in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special cell in Chhatarpur area. Six police personnel also sustained injuries.

The accused, suspected to be members of the Rajesh Bharti gang, were severely injured in the encounter and taken to a hospital where they died, the official said.

Details are awaited...

(PTI)