18 June 2018 Last Updated at 9:08 am National

Four Assam Rifles Jawans Killed In Nagaland Ambush

Outlook Web Bureau
video grab: Courtesy- NDTV
2018-06-18T09:12:18+0530

Four Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others were injured in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland, according to a report by NDTV. 

PTI reported that the incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained.

The PRO said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group.

