Former Karnataka CM N. Dharam Singh Dies At 80
Former Karnataka Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh passed away in Bengaluru today following a heart attack.
He was 80.
Eighty-year-old Singh, ailing for the last few months, fainted at his home and was rushed to M S Ramaiah hospital where doctors declared him dead about 40 minutes later.
Singh headed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government from 2004 to 2006. A nine-time MLA and a former Member of Parliament, he had also headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.
"He was sweating profusely (when he was brought to the hospital). Cardiologists attended to him but he was not responding and declared dead around 11.30 am," Dr.V R Anil Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, told PTI.
He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.
The veteran Congressman had served in the ministries of D Devaraj Urs, R Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily and S M Krishna holding key portfolios, including Home and Public Works Department.
Singh was the 17th CM of Karnataka and reigned in from 2004 to 2006. He was a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for seven consecutive terms and a Member of Parliament representing Bidar in the 14th Lok Sabha.
Dharam Singh was born in Nelogi village of Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi district. He obtained his MA and LLB degrees from Osmania University, Hyderabad.
With PTI Inputs
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- People Can Do Anything To Stay In Power: Rahul Gandhi
- Nitish Kumar Govt To Seek Trust Vote Tomorrow
- Nitish Wanted To Sit On BJP's Lap: RJD
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Ajit Doval Arrives in Beijing to Attend BRICS NSA's Meet
- Non-Hindi Speaking JNU Students Oppose Mandatory MPhil, PhD Forms In Hindi, Say 'Forced To Transliterate'
- Arundhati Roy 'The Ministry Of Utmost Happiness' Enters Longlist For Booker Prize
- Three Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Gurez Sector
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- SBI Report Suggests Introduction of New Rs.200 Notes To Fill Missing Middle, Says RBI Has 'Put Orders For It'
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- Was India's First Dalit President K.R. Narayanan Really A Christian?
- Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Family Amassed Wealth Worth Crores Of Rupees, Own Benami Properties: NIA
Post a Comment