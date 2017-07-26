The Website
27 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:26 pm National Obituaries

Former Karnataka CM N. Dharam Singh Dies At 80

Singh was the 17th CM of Karnataka, from 2004 to 2006.
Outlook Web Bureau
Former Karnataka Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh passed away in Bengaluru today following a heart attack.

He was 80.

Eighty-year-old Singh, ailing for the last few months, fainted at his home and was rushed to M S Ramaiah hospital where doctors declared him dead about 40 minutes later.

Singh headed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government  from 2004 to 2006. A nine-time MLA and a former Member of Parliament, he had also headed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

"He was sweating profusely (when he was brought to the hospital). Cardiologists attended to him but he was not responding and declared dead around 11.30 am," Dr.V R Anil Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of  Emergency Medicine, told PTI.

He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

 The veteran Congressman had served in the ministries of D Devaraj Urs, R Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily and S M Krishna holding key portfolios, including Home and Public Works Department.

Singh was the 17th CM of Karnataka and reigned in from 2004 to 2006. He was a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for seven consecutive terms and a Member of Parliament representing Bidar in the 14th Lok Sabha.

Dharam Singh was born in Nelogi village of Jevargi taluk in Kalaburagi district. He obtained his MA and LLB degrees from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

 

With PTI Inputs

