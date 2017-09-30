The Website
30 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:44 pm National

Former Akali Dal Minister Booked On Rape Charge, Resigns From All Party Posts

Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2017-09-30T12:48:56+0530

A former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister was booked on a rape charge following a complaint by a widow in Gurdaspur. Sucha Singh Langha termed it a "political vendetta" and resigned from all party posts.

Langha was booked last night after the 35-year-old complainant alleged that the Akali leader had raped her repeatedly since 2009.

The former minister said the charge against him is "a classic example of political vendetta perpetuated at the most opportune moment" and announced that he would surrender before a court tomorrow.

"The victim alleged that she was raped repeatedly by Langha since 2009 and was threatened by him to not disclose it to anyone. The victim also gave a pen drive with a video recording to support her accusations," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said.

Based on preliminary investigation, Langha has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, said Bhullar.

The SAD leader alleged that the rape case was an attempt to keep him away from the election campaign for the upcoming Gurdaspur by-election.

"As a responsible citizen, I forthwith resign from all party posts and from the membership of SGPC," said Langha, who served as the agriculture minister in the Akali Dal government from 2007 to 2012.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he had accepted Langah's resignation with immediate effect.

