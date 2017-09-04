The Odisha government, following a Supreme Court order, today issued demand notices to 152 mining lease holders asking them to pay within this year full cost of minerals illegally extracted by them.
The lease holders, including 47 from Koida Mining Circle in Sundergarh district, allegedly extracted minerals beyond approved mining plan and without statutory clearances.
"The Director of Mines has issued demand notice to 152 mines lease holders... For recovery of cost of minerals extracted without environmental clearance or beyond what was authorised by the competent authority," Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick told reporters.
They are told to make payment on or before December 31, 2017.
The demand notices were issued as per the August 2 order of the Supreme Court which had directed the state government to recover the cost of the excess minerals by December 31, 2017, the minister said.
The Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court had said that 2155.11 lakh ton of iron and manganese ore were illegally extracted in 10 years from 2000.
Odisha Govt Issues Notice To 152 Mine Lessee To Pay For Illegal Extraction
The Odisha government, following a Supreme Court order, today issued demand notices to 152 mining lease holders asking them to pay within this year full cost of minerals illegally extracted by them.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Countries Club Pakistan Terror Groups With ISIS
- British National Held For Sexually Abusing Blind Children At Delhi NGO
- Lack Of Oxygen Claims 49 Children In Farrukhabad
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- India Beats Pakistan To Be The 'Most Corrupt Country in Asia'
- Nirmala Sitharaman Is The New Defence Minister, Suresh Prabhu Gets Commerce Ministry
- Lookout Notice Issued Against 'Papa's Angel' Honeypreet Insaan For Conspiring To Free Rape Convict Ram Rahim
- Was Never In Favour Of Demonetisation: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
- When Manmohan Singh’s Prediction On The Effect Of Demonetisation On GDP Came True
- Allahabad HC Slams Government For Permitting Felling Of Thousands Of Trees For Ramdev's Food Park
- Despite Pressure From MPs, Manmohan Backed Probe Against Dera Chief, Asked Us To Go By Law, Says Ex-CBI Officer
- Dalit Girl From Tamil Nadu, Who Challenged NEET In Supreme Court, Found Hanging
Post a Comment