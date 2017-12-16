Five Naxals Including A Woman Surrender In Chhattisgarh Expressing Disillusionment With The Movement

Five Naxals, including a woman, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district expressing disillusionment with the violent movement, a senior official said today.



The cadres gave themselves up before senior police officials at the district headquarters yesterday, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI over phone.



They were identified as Sonsai Korram (26), Hirala Netam (29), Beersai Korram (24), Pilluram Kashyap (26) and the woman, Somari alias Sonbati Kashyap (26), he said.



The rebels hail from interiors villages under the Mardapal police station area in the district, around 200km from the state capital, he added.



In a statement, the ultras expressed disillusionment with the "hollow" ideology of the Naxal movement and said they were impressed with the provisions of surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, the ASP said.



They will be provided facilities as per the policy, the police officer added.

