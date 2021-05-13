World Cocktail Day: Know Why Using Right Glassware Is Important While Mixing Your Drink

Cocktails are as much about the ingredients as they are about the experience. Unfortunately, or fortunately, the first way to judge a cocktail is by its appearance, closely followed by the aroma. The first thing one does, before they taste a cocktail – Is pick up the glass and take in the aroma. So, as you have probably guessed the glass has a pertinent role to play in bringing the fragrances and flavours to life.

Glassware has evolved tremendously over the years to elevate the modern cocktail experience. But if you have ever tried to stock a bar or set up a home bar, you have probably been quite overwhelmed and perhaps confused with all the different glassware available and wondered what the real difference between a Coupe and Highball really is?

Let’s break it down to make it simpler to understand – Because serving a martini in an old-fashioned glass just won’t do the drink any justice!

“When selecting the perfect glass for a drink, the first thing to consider is the texture, garnish, and volume of liquid. While you may have the perfect measurements, the size of the mouth plays a large role in enhancing and releasing the aromas. The right glassware also makes it easier to determine the temperature of the drink and different designs can be used to either keep the drink warm or cool, depending on the nature of the cocktail,” Shehan Minocher, Brand Ambassador, Moët Hennessy, India said.

Interestingly enough, many cocktail glasses only gained popularity due to their appearances in Hollywood - Think James Bond, Sex & The City, Mad Men, and Casablanca.

Highball – Used to serve ‘tall’ cocktails and other mixed drinks that contain a large proportion of a mixer and poured over ice. Think a whisky & soda or a rum & coke.

Examples: Dark ‘N’ Stormy, Bloody Mary, Mojito & Gin & Tonics

Old Fashioned – Short and stout, this tumbler-shaped glass has a solid base and is ideal for spirit-forward drinks that are served either over ice cubes or an ice block. A double old-fashioned is a larger format that is better suited for muddled drinks with a larger volume of liquid.

Examples: Old Fashioned, Negroni.

Martini – A staple cocktail glass that has been a popular choice since the early 1900s, this iconic silhouette is ideal for stirred drinks that are served straight up.

Examples: Martini, Pornstar Martini, Cosmopolitan

Coupe – Used as a modern replacement for the Martini glass, this wide bowled stemmed glass is used for drinks served straight up-holding it by the stem prevents the drink from prematurely warming up.

Examples: Bee’s Knees, Whisky Sours, Daiquiri

Copper Mug – Designed to keep the drink cold with a handle that curves outward, this glass style prevents any heat transfer from the drinker’s hand.

Examples: Moscow Mule, Mint Julep

Nick & Nora – Inspired by a 1934 comedy film – The Thin Man, this balloon-shaped stemmed glass is a bartender’s favourite for craft cocktails served straight up. These glasses are usually chilled in the freezer before serving to maintain optimum temperature.

Examples: Sours, Twisted Martini’s, Manhattans

Tiki Mug – Available in various shapes and sizes, these glasses are most commonly tall and made from ceramic with a glossy finish. They’re usually embellished with totem pole-like tiki idols and feature fruity drinks served with crushed ice.

Examples: Mai Tai, Painkiller, Singapore Sling

Margarita – Wide bowled and stemmed, this glass is designed to hold blended or iced Margaritas and accommodates a salt rim for added texture.

Examples: Margarita, Frozen Margarita

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine