FCA Introduces Jeep Connect Dealerships In Tier 2, Tier 3 Cities

FCA India inaugurated its first Jeep Connect outlet, called Sky Moto Automobiles, in Pune today. The company plans to launch seven more Jeep Connect outlets across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India by the end of the year. With Jeep Connect, FCA hopes to increase brand awareness, while catering to a larger base of customers across India. These outlets will serve as touchpoints for customers living away from the big cities and provide them with sales, after-sales services and access to Mopar authentic spare parts as well. After Pune, Jeep Connect will expand to cities including Rohtak, Ahmedabad, Muvattupuzha, Panipat, Bilaspur and Warangal.

As a significant step forward in its commitment to expand retail and after-sales service presence in India, FCA has announced the roll-out of ‘Jeep Connect’ outlets in India. ‘Jeep Connect’ is a network expansion strategy to take the Jeep® and Mopar® premium brand experience closer to customers’ homes, which may be located far away from the hubs of big cities. ‘Jeep Connect’ outlets will offer sales as well as service and will be set up initially in seven Indian towns. Today, FCA India inaugurated its first ‘Jeep Connect’ outlet, called Sky Moto Automobiles, situated Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Pune district.

The Company is set to open six more outlets by end of December 2018 in Rohtak, Ahmedabad, Muvthpuzha, Panipat, Bilaspur and Warangal.

On the first ‘Jeep Connect’ outlet inauguration Mr. Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We wanted to take Jeep® and Mopar® brands closer to our customers living farther away from metros, and now we can achieve this with ‘Jeep Connect’, which is a compact concept that will offer the same premium experience that customers get in our outlets in city centres. ‘Jeep Connect’ underscores our commitment towards providing customers a premium Jeep® retail experience and sound customer care under Mopar®.” ‘Jeep Connect’ outlets are a natural extension of the showrooms and workshops that FCA India’s current Dealer Partners have set up in bigger cities or metros therefore the same premium customer experience related to both sales and service will be offered to customers who would like to visit a ‘Jeep Connect’ outlet in their towns.

Source: cardekho.com