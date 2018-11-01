The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a man from Arizona for allegedly demonstrating how to build a bomb and teaching others how to do so.

According to court filings, Ahmad Suhad Ahmad is scheduled for a detention and preliminary hearing on Friday morning in the US District Court of Arizona. Ahmad, who is from Tuscon faces one count of distribution of information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction. He was showing FBI associates in Nevada how to build a bomb to be detonated in Mexico, CNN reported on Thursday.

In December 2016, Ahmad told an FBI source that he had learned how to make bombs using a cell phone during the Iraq War, according to the criminal complaint.

In April 2017, the FBI source asked Ahmad to teach him how to construct a car bomb to be detonated in Mexico, and Ahmad agreed, according to the document.

Later that month, Ahmad showed the FBI source cell phone images of bomb-making materials and what he said were bomb-making instructions in Arabic that he would translate.

IANS