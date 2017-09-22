The Website
22 September 2017 National

Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Arrested After Fight With Neighbour Over Parking Issue

He was later granted bail.
Outlook Web Bureau
Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Arrested After Fight With Neighbour Over Parking Issue
Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Arrested After Fight With Neighbour Over Parking Issue
2017-09-22T16:04:01+0530

Fashion designer Rohit Bal has arrested allegedly after quarrelling with his neighbour in south Delhi's Defence Colony in the early hours today, the police said.

The police were informed by Bal's neighbour. It is suspected that the designer was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place around 1 am, they said.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Bal confronted his neighbour over parking issue in Block C area.

He was arrested and later granted bail, said a senior police officer.

A case under section 427 (mischief, causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 451 (house trespass) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered at Defence Colony police station. Police said all four were granted bail later.

 

