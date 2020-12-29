Farmers Burn Copies Of New Agri Laws At Delhi-Noida Border

Protesting farmers burnt copies of the three new farm laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday.

At the Chilla border, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) supporters, hailing from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, also practised march-past, saying they are preparing to parade on Republic Day if their protest extends till January 26.

The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla remained partially closed due to the farmers' agitation, according, police said. “The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open but the other side of the road is closed,” an official said.

After burning a copy of the new laws, Yogesh Pratap Singh, the UP unit chief of the farmers' union, said, “BKU Bhanu members have resolved to remain at the protest site until the legislations are repealed by the Centre.”

At nearby Dalit Prerna Sthal, scores of BKU (Lok Shakti) supporters also carried out demonstrations against the government's new legislations.

BKU (Lok Shakti) chief Sheoraj Singh is camping at the spot along with his supporters since December 2, the faction's spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said.

BKU (Bhanu) and BKU (Lok Shakti) are not part of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers unions, which are leading the protests at Delhi's border points in Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying camping at various Delhi border points in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

