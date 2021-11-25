'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

The trailer for actress Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 2' has been released, and it continues the story of the titular girl. Aarya planned to flee the nation with her children after her husband was slain on her father's instructions in the previous season. Aarya is now on the mob's radar after being involved in some criminal activities.

The trailer implies that Aarya had indeed fled the country, but that she has returned and is sharpening her claws once more. Shekhawat's (Manish Chaudhary) father, as well as her own brother, are seeking vengeance. Even the Russian mob is attempting to extort money from her.

According to the trailer, Aarya will have to use violence once more to defend her family. Vikas Kumar reprises his role as ACP Khan.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, and Season 2 appears to be ready to up the stakes. Other cast members include Sikander Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani, and Manish Choudhary.

"After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season," Sushmita Sen said in a statement on Aarya's comeback in the new season. "Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season.” she added.

“The love and appreciation we got post the release of the first season was heartwarming and it made us want to create the second season with all the more love and labour. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge.” Madhvani said in a statement about returning with the second season of 'Aarya.'

'Aarya,' directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated for an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021. 'Tehran,' an Israeli series, won the award.

On December 10th, 'Aarya 2' will be released.